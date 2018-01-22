Pupils go hi-vis on their way to school in Marston Moretaine

Pupils from Church End Lower School in Marston Moretaine have received hi-vis equipment to help them stay safe and be seen during darker nights.

Barratt Homes North Thames donated 100 hi-visibility kit bags to the school, which is near to the homebuilder’s Marston Fields development on Marston Old Road, for pupils to wear while walking to and from school, making them easier to be seen on the road in the dark.

Church End Lower School pupils show their hi-vis kit

Brian Storey, head teacher at Church End Lower School, said: “We think walking to school is important and encourage as many of our pupils as possible to walk to school safely. It is good to see a developer support such an important initiative and we really appreciate the donation of these kit bags from Barratt Homes.”

Ian Sadler, managing director for Barratt Homes North Thames, said: “Our development Marston Fields is located near to Church End Lower School, so as families move into their new homes it is important for us to encourage families to stay safe while walking to and from school.

“Our donation of hi-visibility kit bags to the school will help keep children safe as the nights draw in.”