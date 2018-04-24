Prostate cancer support group boosts detection project in Bedford

Vital funds are being raised to help improve the detection of prostate cancer.

Beds Prostate Cancer Support Group (BPCSG) has been raising funds for software known as ‘Fusion’ which raises the bar for the detection of prostate cancer to an accuracy of 98%.

The latest donation the group has been able to make is £8,000.

Steve Pearce, secretary, handed a cheque to Mr Chaudry, urologist, on Friday, April 6, which takes the fund to about £24,000.

Steve said: “The target was £40,000 but the good news is that because the fund had breached the half-way point, Mr Chaudry is able to draw-down the balance of the monies from the Bedford Hospitals Charity.

“BPCSG was formed just over 2½ years ago with three main aims – to create awareness of prostate cancer in men of all ages especially those over 50 years, to provide support for those with the disease and, to raise money for the diagnostic treatment of prostate cancer.”

Since January 2016, the group has managed to donate a total of £19,000 to the Fusion software project.

The group meets on the second Tuesday each month at 7.30pm (except August), at the Bedford Borough Bowling Club, Goldington Road. It is a friendly group and welcomes anyone who is concerned about or has been diagnosed with prostate cancer to come along with or without, family, relatives or friends.

Visit www.bpcsg.org.uk