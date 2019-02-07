Property group buys land in Kempston for proposed residential scheme

A new residential scheme is in the pipeline after a property company acquired land in Kempston.

MCR Property Group has purchased the 4.5-acre brownfield site with the view to put forward plans to build a high quality residential scheme in the sought-after commuter town.

Located on Dallas Road in Kempston, half a mile to the south west of Bedford town centre, the site sits a mile from Bedford rail station and just a few hundred yards from Bedford Hospital, which employs more than 2,500 people.

Plans for the site are to be developed by MCR Property Group and will be announced this year.

The property group says Bedford is an attractive and affluent market town which is proving increasingly popular among commuters thanks to its location. It sits just 50 miles north of London and 10 miles east of Milton Keynes, with key road links, the M1 motorway and the A1, in close proximity.

The proposed residential development will also benefit from excellent rail links, including regular London services to Blackfriars and St Pancras International stations in less than 40 minutes.

Nick Lake, asset manager at MCR Property Group, said: “Last year, Bedford was named London’s best commuter town thanks to the short journey time into the capital, housing affordability and overall quality of life. As such, this acquisition provides a unique opportunity to bring much-needed, high quality homes to meet demand in this ever-popular market town.

“Thanks to its plentiful open green spaces and ability to provide the ideal outdoors family lifestyle, we’re expecting a residential development on this significant site to generate major interest once released for sale.”

For more information visit: www.mcrproperty.com