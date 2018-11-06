Private autism hospital near Bedford rated as inadequate

A private hospital for people with autism and mental health needs has been placed in special measures after being rated inadequate by the CQC.

A report published this month described Lakeside at Wyboston as inadequate in patient safety as well as effectiveness and leadership.

It criticised the hospital’s risk assessments,patient checks and management of medicines.

One of the problems identified by the CQC was staff shortages and a staff turnover rate that was as high as 35 per cent.

Since the inspection further checks have been carried out. These have shown improvements,but the special measures have not been lifted.

Lakeside, owned by Accomplish, was the UK’s first purpose-built hospital designed specifically to meet the challenging needs of adults with autism or Asperger’s and associated mental health needs.

It won the ‘Autism Best Practice’ title at the National Autism and Learning Disability Awards last year.

A spokesman for Accomplish said: “Our priority at all times is the wellbeing, safety and health of the people we support, and we respect the important role the Care Quality Commission plays as our national care regulator.”

She added: “The March CQC report was delayed in publication and during the time that has lapsed since inspection we have continued to drive forward our improvement plan.

“The quality of service provided was far more positively reflected in CQC’s follow up focussed inspection in June 2018 and, although this report was not rated, this is the most recent reflection on the hospital and report on the CQC website. Feedback from the healthcare professionals we work with is very positive.”