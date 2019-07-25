Princess Royal to visit community forest near Bedford

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, will visit The Forest of Marston Vale next week.

To mark the announcement that The Forest of Marston Vale has been accredited as part of HM The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy, HRH The Princess Royal will be visiting the Forest Centre and Millennium Country Park on 30 July to dedicate the Forest into the project.

The Princess Royal will be meeting members of the Forest Team and Volunteers for the charity during her tour of the Park, and will be seeing some of the work they have done first hand, before planting a tree and then unveiling a plaque in their new Forest Shelter.