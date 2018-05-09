Primary students at Sharnbrook test out new traversing wall

Adventurous students in Sharnbrook are getting to grips with a fabulous new traversing wall.

Sharnbrook Primary PTA members have been working very hard to provide their school with the stunning new facility.

The money was raised from events held by the PTA throughout the year including a Christmas barbecue, festive shop, raffle, cake sales and Christmas card sales.

They also were one of the recipients of the Co-Op community funding project, receiving a much appreciated £1,300.

They have recently spent £5,000 on classroom furniture, cooking equipment and ovens for the school’s new science lab and the latest project to be completed has been the traversing wall.

The school has been so fortunate that one of their Year 1 parents and his colleague were able to expertly build the wall and gift their time.

A school spokeswoman said: “The children absolutely love their new wall. Not only does it look great but it also contributes to the school’s sports facilities, allowing for good energetic play and an additional piece of sports equipment for PE lessons.

“Sharnbrook Primary PTA will continue to hold events for the school and in doing so, raise valuable funds to purchase more items, both fun and educational.”