Prestigious award for Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service for work during pandemic

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) took home two awards on December 3 at the Excellence in Fire & Emergency Awards 2021.

The event, held in London, recognised the work of this year’s 150 plus nominees and the work of fire and emergency services.

In a trying last 18 months for fire and emergency personnel, judges were most impressed by the exceptional response to the Covid-19 pandemic and how brilliantly personnel have risen to the challenge.

Former fire chief Paul Fuller was honoured at the awards

BFRS were winners in the Emergency Services Collaboration of the Year for their work supporting the East of England Ambulance Service during the pandemic. Former Chief Fire Officer Paul Fuller, who died earlier this year, was also recognised for his Outstanding Contribution to the Fire and Rescue Service.

Chief Fire Officer Andrew Hopkinson said; “I couldn’t have been prouder to accept the award on behalf of the BFRS. It has been an exceptional time for the emergency services during the pandemic, as a service we stepped up and dared to be different by supporting our EEAST colleagues.