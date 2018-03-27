Prescription only drugs stolen during burglary at Bedford dental practice

A large quantity of prescription only drugs was stolen during a break-in at a dental practice in Kimbolton Road, Bedford.

Police warn that if taken without medical supervision, the drugs could cause serious health problems.

The burglary happened overnight on Tuesday, March 20, when intruders forced entry into the Dental Care Centre, Bedford Health Village

Officers have released CCTV images of a man seen in the area who they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation. He was wearing a hi-viz vest and a black hat, and may have information about the incident.

Detective Sergeant Simon Oldfield, investigating the break-in, said: “We are extremely concerned that the drugs stolen in this burglary may be offered for sale. Please think very carefully before buying, or using, any medicine that has not been prescribed to you by a doctor.”

Anyone with information can use the force online reporting centre, or call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number JH/12936/2018.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.