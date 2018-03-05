Pots of fun for Bedford academy team in their garden

Pupils at Goldington Academy are celebrating their success at gaining the RHS Campaign for School Gardening Level 4 Award.

Members of Grow @ Goldington, a weekly gardening club, worked on an enterprise project where they designed posters, carried out budget planning, decorated festive pots, planted bulbs and grew them ready to sell to staff, students and visitors to the school. The money raised from the plant sales will go towards future projects.

Natalie Sacre, community co-ordinator, said: “We only started the gardening club less than a year ago and in this time we’ve gone from Level 1 to Level 4 already, which is a fantastic achievement. The children worked so hard towards the Level 4 award during our weekly sessions and developed not only gardening skills, but also leadership, planning, teamwork and sales techniques. Now we need to start preparing for the last award, Level 5.”

Grow @ Goldington welcomes donations of large pots or planters, and hanging baskets.