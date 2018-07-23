Post office opened for the growing community at Great Denham

Pupils from Great Denham Primary school were among those celebrating the opening of a new post office in their community.

Alistair Burt, MP for North East Bedfordshire, and Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells cut the ribbon on Friday, June 20, at the official opening of new post office with postmaster Yahya Rezaei.

Great Denham parish councillor Steve Gallagher and customers joined in the community celebration.

The new facility is at Great Denham Daily Needs and Convenience, Roman Gate, (MK40 4FU) and post office services will be available during the store’s opening hours Monday to Sunday, from 7am until 11pm.

Mr Burt said: “This new post office and shop will be a focal point for this growing new community. I am delighted that a post office has opened in Great Denham, making it very easy for the community to visit, especially as the branch is open daily. People can also do banking with most banks at the post office too, which is very convenient.”

The new branch offers customers a wide range of services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items. Customers will also be able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

Paula Vennells, Post Office chief executive, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their parcels at a time and place that suits them best. I am confident that this brand new post office alongside the many other post offices in the area, including at Bedford Bus Station, Iddlesleigh Road, Bromham and Kempston, will ensure that people in Great Denham also have easy access to our services.”

Postmaster Yahya Rezaei, said: “The reaction to the Post Office has been really lovely. People are so happy that they have a post office and that they can send parcels, do their banking, pay bills and get their travel money without having to travel far. We are also very lucky to have lots of free parking.”

Post office services are offered from a low-screened, open-plan counter that is integrated into the retail counter, enabling customers to carry out a wide range of transactions alongside retail purchases.