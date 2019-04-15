Popular Doctor Who convention raises £8K for for Bedford Foodbank

Si-fi fans enjoyed a treat at the weekend thanks to a charity Doctor Who convention which raised £8,062 for Bedford Foodbank.

The Bedford Doctor Who Charity Con, the fifth event of its kind, took place at The University Theatre, Bedford, on Saturday. More than 200 people attended from all over the country with some travellingg from as far afield as Germany and Northern Ireland.

MBTC Dr Who Convention

Celebrities from the world of Doctor Who, including past Doctor Sylvester McCoy were among the guests. He was joined by his assistant Ace (Sophie Aldred), and Leela (Louise Jameson), Tegan (Janet Fielding), Susan (Carole Ann Ford, who starred in the original series way back in 1963), the Valeyard (a major baddie: Michael Jayston) and BAFTA award-winning special effects designer Mike Tucker.

The day featured interviews, autographs and photo sessions plus sketches performed by the actors.

A highlight was the Doctor (Sylvester McCoy) receiving a phone call from his worried Mum (Louise Jameson);she’d just had a visit from a man who’d come to repair her router. It became clear the repair man was the Master, who had turned it into a bomb!

Colin Baker, the sixth Doctor, declared last year’s event was “The best one day event I’ve ever done”.

Event organiser Simon Danes is a trustee of Bedford Foodbank and its main fundraiser.

Every month,the Foodbank provides emergency food to some 600 children and adults in the local area.

He said:“We were really pleased with the day. The guests were absolutely marvellous and enormously gracious to the fans who were made to feel really special. “We couldn’t have asked for more. And raising over £8,000 is flabbergasting. We received some very generous sponsorship from local businesses and agencies, but we couldn’t have done it without the guests.”