Popular children’s author opens Christmas Tree Festival at St Paul’s Church

Children’s author Julia Jarman, visited Bedford to open the annual Christmas Tree Festival at St Paul’s Church.

She spent time talking to children about some of her favourite ‘stories for children’, the theme of this year’s festival, and signed copies of her books.

MBTC Xnas Tree Festival

Special guests included Mohammed Yasin, MP for Bedford & Kempston and Vinod Tailor, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire who enjoyed the entertainemnt put on by some of the children.

The Rev Kevin Goss, vicar of St Paul’s Church, and Margaret Oakley, Hon chairman of the Christmas Tree Festival, now in its 17th year, welcomed guests and reminded them of the message of Christmas and forthcoming services at St Paul’s for children - a Christingle, on December 8, and the Crib Service on Christmas Eve.

The festival has already attracted a huge attendance with visitors helping to raise £10,000 to be shared between St Paul’s church and The Bedford Hospitals Charity.

>: Don’t miss your chance of visiting the Festival before it closes at 4pm on Sunday, December 10.

Admission £2.50. Children under 16, free.

There are still a few tickets left for the popular Cellophany octet of 8 cellos with Wind in the Willows and world folk songs at St Paul’s Church on Saturday, December 9, at 7pm,

Concert tickets at £15 (under 12 free), including mulled wine and mince pies, available at www.bedfordhospitalcharity.org.uk

or from either St Paul’s Church tel 01234 340163 or 01234 783181.

Further details www.stpaulschurchbedford.org.uk

www.facebook.com/stpaulschurchbedford2016

www.bedfordhospitalcharity.org.uk

Pictures by Ann Collett-White