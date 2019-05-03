Who will be the next Mayor of Bedford?

The result of this year’s Bedford Borough mayoral election is expected in the next few hours.

Bedford went to the polls on three counts yesterday - to vote for the mayor, for borough councillors, and in some areas for the parish councils.

Unlike most parts of the country, Bedford has a directly-elected mayor who has executive powers to run the borough.

The count is expected to start in the next few minutes. We’ll be posting results as they happen - or you can follow Ben Raza on Twitter on @TheBenRaza.