“We still have work to do, but we believe we are on the right path" Bedford's Labour Group responds to "sobering" report from Labour Muslim Network

Bedford Borough Labour Group said the recent Labour Muslim Network (LMN) survey findings are" sobering" but are "not being dismissed".

The LMN asked Muslim Labour MPs, councillors and elected mayors about their views and experiences.

It claimed the report’s “stark findings” provides the “clearest and most comprehensive insight” to date into the experiences of Muslim Labour representatives.

It added a “majority” believe the Party does not take Islamophobia seriously, and 64 per cent say there is a hierarchy of racism — one in which Islamophobia is deprioritised or ignored.

A spokesperson for Bedford Borough Labour Group said: “We recognise the pain and frustration reflected in the responses. And they are prompting both reflection and action.

“In Bedford, where approximately 7 per cent of the population identifies as Muslim (2021 Census), we take these concerns very seriously.”

The group said it is “proud” to have a diverse and representative team.

“Of our 13 current Labour councillors, six are of Muslim faith including both the group leader and the chair,” the spokesperson said.

“This is not symbolic, it is substantive and reflects our belief in inclusive leadership that listens, understands, and acts.”

The group admits that representation alone is not enough, and it is working to ensure that all Muslim members feel “safe, valued, and heard” within the local party.

This includes establishing a dedicated inclusion and engagement forum, led by Muslim councillors, to regularly hear from Muslim members and supporters, and challenging discrimination “wherever it arises”.

The spokesperson said: “Islamophobia must be recognised, called out, and eradicated in all its forms.”

The survey also said 82 per cent of Muslim members judged the party’s handling of the Gaza crisis as “fairly bad or very bad”.

“Bedford Borough Labour councillors have supported calls for an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian access, reflecting the overwhelming desire among constituents for peace and justice,” the spokesperson said.

“We welcome the Labour Government saying that they will be recognising a Palestinian state.

“While foreign policy is determined at a national level, we are making sure that voices from Bedford, particularly from our Muslim communities, are being heard at the highest levels of the party.

“We are, of course, in frequent contact with Bedford & Kempston MP and former Bedford Borough Labour Group councillor Mohammad Yasin who has raised this in Parliament,” they said.

The group said its engagement with Muslim communities is “constantly ongoing” and not a seasonal or electoral consideration.

The spokesperson said: “We will be launching a “Faith & Representation” roundtable series—bringing together councillors, Muslim leaders, and young people to discuss how local government can better serve and reflect their priorities.

“We welcome all feedback from all of our residents and hope those who feel marginalised or underrepresented know they can approach us.”

The group said residents can speak directly with their local Labour councillors, attend monthly councillor surgeries, use email or via social media channels.

“The Labour Muslim Network report is a wake-up call, and we do not shy away from its findings.

“But here in Bedford borough, we are committed to doing politics differently, rooted in respect, representation, and meaningful relationships with our Muslim communities.

“We still have work to do, but we believe we are on the right path and we invite all residents, Muslim and non-Muslim alike, to be part of building a fairer, more inclusive Labour Party locally and nationally,” the group spokesperson said.