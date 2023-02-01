We need to do more for Bedford's young people says Kingsbrook ward Labour candidate

A Labour local election candidate has said Bedford Borough Council needs to do more for the borough’s young people.

Mashuk Ullah is running alongside Ralley Rahman as a candidate for the Kingsbrook ward after being selected by the Bedford and Kempston Labour Party.

The Bedford businessman, who has lived in the ward for 14 years, said the council needs to do more to support local organisations to provide more activities for the ward’s young residents.

He said many children and young people gather in Jubilee Park just to find something to do, which leads to an intimidating atmosphere.

“You have people going about their business and there have been instances of people being threatened and not feeling safe there,” he said.

“There is a very limited youth provision in the ward, there are very few youth activities.

“I used to run a youth club, the Midland Road Youth and Community Project in conjunction with Bedfordshire Youth.

“This was very successful, and the activities we ran helped to keep the kids off the streets and out of trouble.

“In years gone by you had so many funds available for youth provision and other provisions, but now there isn’t enough – there is very little for the young people in the Ward to do,” he said.

Mashuk has been out in the Ward to speak to residents to learn about their concerns.

“The local roads come up a lot, such as potholes and vehicles parking on corners, or blocking roads,” he said.

He used the parking near Kingsbrook Middle School as an example of a parking problem that was caused by poor planning.

“I understand why the council sends its ticket people there, but the thing is, this is such a big school,” he said.

“This is very poor planning, where are parents supposed to park?

“Really this is something that really should be addressed,” he said.

Mashuk said his community and business experience makes him the ideal candidate.

“I was the secretary of Bangladesh Welfare Organisation and I was the secretary for the mosque on Brereton Road for many years.

“I enjoy the admin side of things, the organising, it keeps you on alert and you have to meet deadlines and get things done.

“Also, when you run a business you’ve got targets to meet and you have things to deliver, everything has to be according to plan.

“And, of course, you have to oversee things as well, so if I get elected hopefully I’ll be overseeing projects for our ward,” he said.

Mashuk can be contacted by calling 07932 626498, emailing [email protected] or via the campaign’s Facebook page here.

“I’m local, I know the area very well, I have lots of local connections and my children go to school there,” Mashuk said.