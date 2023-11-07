News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Unknown if Bedford hotel will stop housing asylum seekers by the end of January

“There is only one hotel in the borough being used to house asylum seekers”
By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 7th Nov 2023, 15:25 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 15:32 GMT
It is unknown if a Bedford hotel is one of the properties that will stop housing asylum seekers by the end of January.

Last month, the Home Office announced that 50 hotels across the UK will stop housing asylum seekers over the next three months.

The Home Office said it had already notified local authorities, MPs and the accommodation providers, and the initial efforts will focus on hotels that can be “exited quickly.”

Home Office Sign Image: Open Government Licence v3.0Home Office Sign Image: Open Government Licence v3.0
Home Office Sign Image: Open Government Licence v3.0
A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “There is only one hotel in the borough being used to house asylum seekers.

“And we have been able to confirm that it is not included on the list of 50 hotels.”

As part of the announcement (October 24) the immigration minister, Robert Jenrick, said this was as a result of a “more than 20% drop” in small boat crossings compared to last year.

Asylum seekers currently accommodated in these hotels will be moving to other parts of the UK’s asylum estate, including the Bibby Stockholm barge.

