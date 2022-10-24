A new political party has its sights set on Mid Bedfordshire at the next general election.

Alan Victor was announced as the True & Fair Party candidate for Mid Bedfordshire this morning (October 24).

The True & Fair Party was launched earlier this year by Gina Miller, who twice defeated the Government’s attempts to override Parliament during the post-Brexit vote.

Alan Victor, pictured on the far left, is one of nine True and Fair candidates announced

Its website said the party aims are to tackle “political corruption” and “institutional weaknesses”, and campaign for the modernisation of UK democracy.

Alan Victor, a 63-year-old retired executive, who stood as an Independent candidate in 2019, said: “I think we all know that the current government is in complete chaos.

“It all stems down to some fundamentals, which is the way that we actually elect people, they way we elect parties.

“The first past the post system keeps them together because their main objective is to win elections.

“The reason I’m standing is because I want to give the actual power back to the people so when people vote they will know their vote counts.

“And I think the only chance of that is for a different political system, like proportional representation,” he said.

With the current system of first past-the-post parties can win parliamentary majorities with less than half the votes cast nationally.

Proponents for proportional representation (PR) claim the elected representatives will reflect how the votes were cast and not who received the most at each constituency.

“My underlying driving thought is that I want to make democracy work,” Victor said.

With the wide range of communities in Mid Bedfordshire, Victor admits that attracting votes will be a challenge for a party with a small base.

“I do actually have at least a tiny base to start from because I got 812 votes back in 2019,” he said.

“Clearly I didn’t get my message across sufficiently then, but that wasn’t really surprising.

“I think now with an association with a national party which has got the right kind of messages I think that will convince more people.

“I start from the point of view that if I get myself out there and start communicating with people I might eventually build up some kind of snowball effect.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but then again, I don’t think anybody who achieved anything incredible started off by not trying,” he said.

“Talking to every individual is almost impossible,” he admitted.

“But with social media it is going to be possible to at least open the door to interaction.

“And if anybody in the constituency wants to communicate with me, they will see me on Twitter, they will see me on Facebook and on the True and Fair website.

“I really urge anybody just to send their first comment to me and to start that interaction,” he said.

“Let’s be realistic, the chances are low that I’ll get elected, but if I can at least make a noise some of the things that I say may influence other people who can actually achieve more.