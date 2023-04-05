Tackling potholes will be its first mission says Central Beds Council's new roads contractor

Heavy rain and freezing weather had meant more potholes

Milestone Infrastructure has begun work as Central Bedfordshire Council’s new highways contractor - and its first challenge is to tackle the area's potholes.

The seven-year contract, which began on April 1, includes maintaining and improving roads, pavements, rights of way, drainage, bridges, and other structures. In addition, the project team will also provide design, traffic management, winter services, street lighting services and emergency response services such as handling flooding and removing fallen trees.

A council spokeswoman said: "Freezing conditions combined with prolonged periods of heavy rain have led to an increase in potholes which residents have been helpfully reporting to the council. As part of the new contract, Milestone Infrastructure’s primary focus will be on fixing these potholes and we apologise in advance for any delays residents may experience whilst the teams undertake this work.

Potholes. Stock image.

"Due to the continued cold and wet weather conditions, further potholes are likely to appear, so residents who notice a new pothole on the Central Bedfordshire road network are asked to report them on Fix My Street, so the council can investigate them further and repair them if appropriate. Any potholes already reported do not need to be reported again."

In an emergency, dangerous potholes or other safety-related issues can be reported to the council’s highways 24-hour emergency team on 0300 300 8049.