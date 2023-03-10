Shortstown LibDem candidate who dressed as Batman to spread lockdown smiles is hoping for your vote

He says the community deserves the right to have a "local area that they can enjoy"

A LibDem candidate for the new Shortstown Ward said the community deserves the right to have a “local area that they can enjoy”.

Political newbie Leigh Coombes, is running alongside Stephen Bowering as the LibDem candidates for the new ward, which includes Cardington, Cople and Cotton End.

He has lived in Shortstown for just over two years, and he said that there are a number of issues that are important to him.

“But it all stems back to people,” he said.

“I think my neighbours and community deserve the right to have a wonderful home and local area that they can enjoy.

“Children ought to be happy and smiling, growing up in the best possible way,” he said.

Leigh said being elected as a councillor seems “an ideal way” to help improve the lives of the local community, and he has always liked helping people.

“I dressed up as Batman during lockdown and cycled around to raise a smile on the faces of children and adults alike,” he said.

“I also raised some money doing this, which went to supporting local families that were struggling.

“I founded the New Cardington Residents Association who have made a huge difference to local residents.

“I also run an accountancy practice with my wife supporting many businesses.

“I don’t necessarily accept NO for an answer… I challenge things that don’t feel right,” he said.

Leigh said that by standing as a Liberal Democrat he is campaigning with a group of people “who care about our local residents”.

“I feel very at home and supported by them all,” he said.

Apart from a warm welcome when knocking on their doors (“I had no idea that I was as well-known to the community”) residents have been telling Leigh about new build developer issues, parking issues, and “how wonderful” the community spirit is.

“We need developer appointed managing agents for new estates regulated, and fair rights for homeowners,” he said.

“We need small business support in our area, businesses are closing their doors due to spiralling costs.

“We need to embrace the outstanding community spirit in the ward.

“We need to keep our children safe, happy and content,” he said.

Residents can follow Leigh’s campaign activities on Facebook (facebook/ShortstownLibDems), WhatsApp him on 07783 985774 or via [email protected]

“Or better still say hello in person when you see me out and about – I want to help,” he said.

“I want to wish my opponents the best of luck with the election, it’s about the people, the residents and the businesses here and giving them the best possible choice.