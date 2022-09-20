Roadworks start tonight to make A507 safer between Clophill and Chicksands

Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) will start work this evening (Tuesday, September 20) on a series of improvements designed to encourage motorists to go at appropriate speeds and “prevent further incidents on this stretch of road”.

The speed limit is being reduced from 60mph to 50mph and at the Eagle Bends the speed limit will be cut from 50mph to 40mph.

A council spokesman said: "In addition to the lowered speed limit, the improvements will include more and clearer 'Slow' and 'Think Bike' signs and upgraded road lining to promote safer driving.

The work requires a night-time closure from 8pm to 6am. This night-time closure will be in place until Wednesday 28 September with a signposted diversion available for road users as shown above. Image: CBC.

"Enhanced rumble strips on the road surface will help motorists to maintain their position and drive on the correct side of the road.

"New bollards on the verges to highlight the junctions and access points also feature in the measures which are designed to encourage people to drive and cycle responsibly and appropriately along this section of the A507 that has seen numerous serious road incidents in recent years."

Cllr Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member of Community Services, said: "These reduced speed limits and complementary safety measures and features should improve road safety along this stretch of the A507. It's an important road safety scheme and we ask road users to bear with us while we carry out the work.

"Road safety is a priority and we continue to urge motorists to take care of themselves and others, drive responsibly and appropriate to the prevailing conditions and adhere to the rules of the road at all times."

This night-time closure will be in place until Wednesday, September 28, with a signposted diversion available for road users. Full details are on one.network

An updated Highways Code was published earlier this year. People can familiarise themselves with the new rules at Highways Code