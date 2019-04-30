Residents turn the heat on Bedford shop’s 'noisy' air conditioning

A shop will be told to remove two air conditioning units from its outside wall after residents said they were too noisy.

McColl’s convenience store and newsagent had installed two wall-mounted condenser units without planning permission at its shop in Kempston’s Springfield Centre.

Springfield Centre, in Kempston

Bedford Borough Council’s Planning Committee had been recommended to grant permission to the units. Environmental Health Officers had said the noise did not constitute an official nuisance.

But an exasperated resident, who lives above the shop, told the committee that the annoying on-off noise had been measured at the wrong time of the year.

He said the noise measurement had been made during a colder time of the year, when windows were shut, and the air conditioning did not need to work as hard as in the warmer months. He said the noise was increasing now the weather was warming up.

Kempston Town Council and other residents also raised objections, and the councillors on the planning committee agreed to refuse the application.

McColl’s can now accept the committee’s decision or appeal against it.