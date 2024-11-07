Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Bedford is set to get a £90,000 cash injection to help tackle rough sleeping this winter.

The money is part of an emergency £10million Government fund.

Yesterday (November 6) Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner chaired the first cross-government group on tackling homelessness and pledged to end “sticking plaster” measures.

Last year, 155 people died sleeping rough across the country. Meanwhile, figures from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show there were 683 children living in temporary accommodation in Bedford as of the end of 2023.

An additional £233million to help tackle all forms of homelessness was announced in the Budget last week.

Mohammad Yasin, MP for Bedford said: "No one should be forced to sleep on the streets in modern Britain, so I am very pleased to see the Government taking urgent action to support rough sleepers here in Bedford and Kempston. The Deputy Prime Minister’s emergency fund is the kind of direct support to our local area that was lacking under the previous government, as we saw this issue get worse rather than better."

Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, added: “Anyone forced to sleep rough on our streets represents a complete failure of the broken system we've inherited. It's a national disgrace, and we can’t keep sticking plasters on it.

“We are approaching the harshest months of the year which is why we are taking immediate action to reach anyone sleeping rough and help them off the streets this winter.

“Bringing together Ministers across government is a crucial step to tackle this crisis at its root and ensure everyone has access to the basic right of safe and secure housing.”