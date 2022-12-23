Bus service news. Stock image.

Plans to help provide improved bus services in Central Bedfordshire have moved a step closer with £3.7million in funding.

Central Beds Council will use the funding from the Department of Transport to improve bus services in the area as part of its Bus Service Improvement Plan.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services, said: “We’re thrilled about the funding and are committed to doing all we can to protect local bus services; however, with operators facing rising operational costs, driver shortages, and patronage not yet back to pre-covid levels, it is a complex situation."