Proposal for five new average speed cameras in Bedford budget

Bedford Borough Council's budget proposals include funding for five new sets of average speed cameras - to be installed where communities want them.

Mayor Dave Hodgson says the new budget will feature no closures of key services, keeps council tax down, and give will additional support to the vulnerable.

“This is a budget that once again saves services. Our rigourous financial management has enabled us to protect services that have so commonly been lost elsewhere, and this budget will enable us to keep up this record.

"Government funding cuts have been utterly brutal, and they are ongoing. With extra support for the vulnerable and the retention of key services, this budget is designed to protect local residents from the impact of those government cuts.”

Budget highlights include:

- No closures of libraries, despite another 127 branches closed across the country last year

- Below-inflation core council tax increase of 1.49%

- £2.9m additional funding for adult social care services, supporting the most vulnerable in our communities.

- Cultural And leisure facilities and services protected.

- Protecting subsidised bus routes

- No closures of children’s centres

In addition to the core council tax precept increase of 1.49%, there will also be a 1% adult social care precept, which the government introduced instead of providing the additional funding that councils need to care for our ageing population.