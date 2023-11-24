Protesters attached themselves to vehicles outside the company’s premises

Pro-Palestine protesters chained themselves to vehicles outside an Ampthill aerospace company this morning.

Palestine Action members protested outside the two main entrances to Lockheed Martin, which supplies aircraft and fighter jets to Israel and provides the Israeli Defense Force with rockets and radars.

Palestine Action said: “By taking action to interrupt the flow of these aircraft and weapons to Israel, these activists' intervention specifically aimed to preserve life and protect property in Gaza. Israel is not the only entity which is guilty of genocide - the arms companies which make this violence possible all have blood on their hands. Palestine Action will react where the government has failed, to prevent such abhorrent activities from taking place in Britain.”

Protesters hooked to cars outside Lockheed Martin in Bedfordshire, photo from Palestine Action

Lockheed Martin says it respects people’s rights to a peaceful demonstration and is leaving the matter in the hands of the police.

Protesters also covered part of the site in red paint and placed a Palestinian flag on a police car.

A spokesperson for Lockheed Martin said: "We respect the right to peaceful protest which is conducted within the laws of the land. Bedfordshire police are handling the situation and it would be inappropriate for us to make any further comment at this time."

Protesters in Ampthill, photo from Palestine Action

On Wednesday (November 22) a four-day ceasefire was agreed between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas. Palestinian prisoners, and hostages captured by Hamas during its October 7 attack in which 1,300 people were killed, will be exchanged during this period.