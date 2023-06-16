He will stand for the Conservative party

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye has announced he will stand as the Conservative party candidate for the Mid Bedfordshire constituency in the upcoming by-election.

But he says he’ll continue to carry out his role as the PCC while campaigning.

Mr Akinbusoye, who became the county’s PCC in May 2021, was revealed as the Tory candidate today (June 16). The by-elected was triggered following Nadine Dorries resignation as an MP “with immediate effect”.

Pictured: Festus Akinbusoye

The Office of the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner released a statement this morning. It read: “Festus Akinbusoye will continue in his role as Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner holding the Chief Constable to account for delivering his Police and Crime Plan priorities.

“That work is supported by a dedicated team, including his Deputy PCC Ian Dalgarno, and will continue to be led by the PCC.”

While he will be ‘undoubtedly campaigning’, his office assured the residents of Bedfordshire that he will still carry out his duties.

The statement continued: “This will include his weekly holding to account meetings with the Chief Constable and with the Chief Executive and Monitoring Officer, chairing the Bedfordshire Criminal Justice Board, monitoring the delivery of his commissioned services that support victims of crime in the county and attending the Police and Crime Panel.

“Much of Mr Akinbusoye’s work as PCC is out in our communities engaging with local residents, local businesses, schools and partners, which will also continue.”