No complaints made against Bedford councillors in last year

Two annual updates to a standards committee said that last year there were no formal complaints received against borough councillors, and there were no entries in the Gifts and Hospitality Register.

Councillors are expected to meet the highest standards of behaviour. Under the Localism Act 2011, Bedford Borough Council must have ‘arrangements’ in place under which allegations that an elected councillor (or a co-opted member) has failed to comply with its Code of Conduct can be considered and decisions made on such allegations.

Due to the "historically low number of complaints" made against elected and co-opted members, the council's Standards Committee currently monitors complaints on an annual basis .

"It's good practice that members of the public are aware that our councillors are not receiving excessive gifts and hospitality"

A report presented to the committee yesterday (Tuesday, March 15) by Edwina Adefehinti, monitoring officer and interim chief legal officer at the council, said there were no formal complaints about councillors over the last financial year (2021/22).

"There have been three complaints against town and parish councils," Ms Adefehinti said.

Any complaints that a town or parish councillor may have breached their council’s code of conduct are also dealt with by the council’s monitoring officer.

"Because of data protection I'm not allowed to set out the details of the complaints, or the names of the councillors against which the complaints have been made because there are ongoing investigations," she added.

Councillor Sue Oliver (Labour, Kempston North Ward) asked: "Normally, would we have the information of how many of those complaints have been upheld?"

Ms Adefehinti said that the council's constitution requires the monitoring officer to refer any complaints that they determine need investigation to the standards committee.

"Then a hearing would be held, so we are not at that stage," she said.

Register of Gifts and Hospitality

The council's constitution also requires that members must register every individual gift or item of hospitality received (over £25 in value) within 28 days of the date it was received.

A further report to the committee gave an update on the Register of Gifts and Hospitality. The report said that registering gifts or hospitality received under the code does not automatically mean it is appropriate or sensible to accept them in the first place.

As an example, the report said particular care should be taken in relation to gifts and hospitality offered by current or potential contractors.

Ms Adefehinti said:" I did look at the register for this year, there's nothing registered.

"The committee should know, or be aware, if there are gifts and hospitality that have been received by members, because that can have consequences.

"The message that really needs to go out to all members is to be reminded to register gifts and hospitality."

Councillor Charles Royden (LibDems, Brickhill Ward) said: "I've been a councillor for more than a decade, I don't remember receiving gifts.

"Just in case the public think that we have an abundance of gifts coming in as councillors.

"It is extremely rare, I think, for councillors to receive a gift.

"Occasionally one may go to an event and have a sandwich or something else, but it's extremely rare to receive anything.

"The higher up you go, I think, in politics the more these gifts might appear, but they've never been seen in my life," he said.

"Apologies if I seemed to be suggesting that there were," Ms Adefehinti said.