New cabinet of Bedford Borough Council is unveiled

Mayor of Bedford Dave Hodgson has revealed who will make up his frontline team after this month’s election.

The nine-strong cabinet will have four fellow Lib Dems, along with three from Labour.

Cllr James Valentine

And Independent member Doug McMurdo rejoins the cabinet with the brief for leisure and culture.

The new recruits to the cabinet include previous Lib Dem group leader Cllr Wendy Rider, as executive member for adult services.

Cllr James Valentine joins the Labour contingent by taking the portfolio for education and children’s services.

Although Lib Dem Cllr Sarah Gallagher leaves the cabinet, she is expected to become chairman of the licensing committee.

Cllr Doug McMurdo returns to the cabinet

The Conservative and Green groups make up the opposition.

The cabinet in full:

· Mayor Dave Hodgson (Lib Dem): Mayor and executive member for economic development, rural affairs and partnerships

· Cllr Charles Royden (Lib Dem): Deputy Mayor and executive member for environment, highways and transport

· Cllr Colleen Atkins (Lab): Executive member for community safety, housing and regulatory services

· Cllr Michael Headley (Lib Dem): Executive member for finance

· Cllr Louise Jackson (Lab): Executive member for health and wellbeing

· Cllr Doug McMurdo (Ind): Executive member for leisure and culture

· Cllr Wendy Rider (Lib Dem): Executive member for adult services

· Cllr James Valentine (Lab): Executive member for education and children’s services

· Cllr Henry Vann (Lib Dem): Executive member for town centres and planning