MP slams Government over rejected mental health facility project in Bedford

The MP for Bedford and Kempston has challenged the Government to release funding for a mental health facility project which was excluded from the latest round of national spending.

Mohammad Yasin challenged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over the decision to leave the Bedford Health Village out of the new hospitals programme.

Plans drawn up by the East London Foundation Trust outlined how a new in-patient mental health facility for adults and children could be built for £60 million.

Mohammad Yasin

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Yasin, said: “Funding to bring desperately needed inpatient mental health beds to Bedford is sitting in the bank account of our local mental health trust, not to be touched because of this Government’s ridiculous capital spending limits.

“Will the Prime Minister meet with the East London Foundation Trust, apply some common sense, and find a way to release the cash to get this mental health unit built so my constituents don’t have to travel miles to access services?”

In response, the Prime Minister said: “Mr Speaker we are investing record funds into NHS capital, particularly I can tell the honourable member into mental health services, taking more action than any previous government and at the heart of the NHS long term plan is the largest expansion of mental health services in a generation. I’ll ensure that the appropriate member writes to him with an update on the conversations between his Trust and their local capital.”

Last month the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced that the Bedford Health Village had been excluded from the Government’s new hospital plans.

ELFT is exploring other options, but has stated “this is not straightforward”. Currently, the trust is working with architects to explore affordable options.

Investment of around £37 million had been planned across the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes integrated care system (ICS) by 2023/24 to meet rising demand locally.

ELFT unveiled the Bedford Health Village plans last October, to return inpatient mental health services to Bedford, which included children’s inpatient care facilities.

In the trust’s plans, £10 million had been allocated to improving the Luton Centre for Mental Health, next to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Speaking after the televised debate, Mr Yasin said: “The Prime Minister completely failed to address my question and waffled on about record investment into mental health services. The truth is his government junked the 10-year mental health plan and binned thousands of responses to the consultation. We have a mental health epidemic with record numbers of patients waiting to access services.

“Over 15,000 children and over 17,000 adults are on mental health waiting lists in NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board.

It makes no sense whatsoever that ELFT, who raised the capital to build the new facilities, are unable to spend the money because of the Government’s arbitrary cap on spending.

"The new mental health hospitals announced by the Government last month are not new at all – they’re just using funds to patch up hospitals and pass them off as new.