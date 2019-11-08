Make sure you are registered to vote at next month's general election

News

The country goes to the polls on Thursday, December 12, and the deadline to ensure you can vote is Tuesday, November 26.

Registering to vote is quick and easy. You can register to vote online by visiting the council’s website at www.bedford.gov.uk and going to General Election 2019.

If you are not able to vote in person you can still apply to vote by post or arrange to have somebody vote on your behalf by proxy. Make sure you apply by 5pm on Tuesday, November 26 for a postal vote and by 5pm on Wednesday, December 4, for a proxy vote, by visiting the council’s website at www.bedford.gov.uk and going to general election 2019.

If you are not online and want to register to vote, you can call the electoral registration office 01234 718078 where the team will be able to assist.

Philip Simpkins, acting returning officer for the Bedford And Kempston and North East Bedfordshire parliamentary constituencies, said “This snap general election is taking place in under six weeks.