Lib Dems choose their Parliamentary candidate for Bedford and Kempston

Cllr Henry Vann is to stand for Parliament again in Bedford and Kempston.

The councillor for De Parys Ward, who has been a member of Bedford Borough Council since 2011, is currently portfolio holder for town centres and planning. He was previously education portfolio holder.

Cllr Vann has stood twice for MP in the past, coming third in both the 2010 and 2017 elections.

He said: "In May, the Lib Dems became the largest group on Bedford Borough Council, with the Conservatives no longer having any councillors in Bedford and Kempston constituency. The Lib Dems are once again a serious choice in this constituency.

"I grew up in Bedford and know that both Bedford and Kempston are amazing towns, thriving with rich history, culture, communities and industry. I will fight tooth and nail for my home town to get a fair deal from the government.

“On the most urgent question of the day the Liberal Democrats have a clear position: we are the party of remain. The government is in disarray and the Labour Party still doesn’t know if it is coming or going. Brexit will be bad for the people of Bedford and Kempston and the Lib Dems will be offering the people of Bedford and Kempston a sensible, principled option at the upcoming general election."

Current MP Mohammad Yasin is expected to stand again for Labour. The Conservatives have selected Ryan Henson as their candidate, and Adrian Spurrell will be on the ballot for the Green Party.