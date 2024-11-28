Latest road and bridge closures in Bedford area due to flooding

Oakley Bridge is flooded. Image: Bedford Borough Council.

Here are the latest road and bridge closures in the Bedford area following the flooding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedford Borough Council has listed the latest 'no go' areas this afternoon (November 28) after recent heavy rainfall from Storm Conall.

Current road closures due to flooding are as follows:

>High Street, Great Barford, from the junction of New Road to 110 High Street

>Water Lane, Kempston

>Oakley Bridge

>Harrold Bridge

>Radwell Bridge

>Felmersham Bridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedford Borough Council stated: "This is a polite reminder not to move or ignore road closure signs.

"Our teams continue to work throughout the day and night monitoring the flooding situation and will remove signs and open roads once they are sure it is safe to do so.

"They will always put people’s safety first and we really appreciate your patience if they have to prioritise one area over another as they travel across the borough.

"Please don’t put yourself or others at unnecessary risk."