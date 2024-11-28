Latest road and bridge closures in Bedford area due to flooding
Bedford Borough Council has listed the latest 'no go' areas this afternoon (November 28) after recent heavy rainfall from Storm Conall.
Current road closures due to flooding are as follows:
>High Street, Great Barford, from the junction of New Road to 110 High Street
>Water Lane, Kempston
>Oakley Bridge
>Harrold Bridge
>Radwell Bridge
>Felmersham Bridge
Bedford Borough Council stated: "This is a polite reminder not to move or ignore road closure signs.
"Our teams continue to work throughout the day and night monitoring the flooding situation and will remove signs and open roads once they are sure it is safe to do so.
"They will always put people’s safety first and we really appreciate your patience if they have to prioritise one area over another as they travel across the borough.
"Please don’t put yourself or others at unnecessary risk."
