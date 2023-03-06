Labour's mayoral candidate for Bedford says environment is one of his top priorities

We have to consider the future for our children, he said

The environment is one of Labour’s Bedford mayoral candidate’s top priorities – if he’s elected.

Saqhib Ali said: “It was Labour councillors that actually pushed for the climate emergency to be called out.

“We have to consider the future for our children, we have to consider what the impact on the climate is right now, and how we can make Bedford borough a cleaner, healthier place to live and work.

“If you think about air quality, and the impact this has on people’s health, the amount spent on the NHS, the impact on people’s quality of life, the fact that some people won’t be able to work any more.

“Councils across the country are looking for ways to improve air quality including by planting more trees and working with businesses to be greener, and we must lead the way in Bedford Borough.

“Every project has an impact on the environment positive or negative and the beginning to end carbon footprint will be important to consider from a public health perspective.

“That is why any decision the council makes must assess the benefit of the borough residents and visitors,” Mr Ali said.

“Environmental assessments will be built into all major decisions being made by a Labour-run Bedford Borough Council.

“But thinking about the impact in a connected way is just one part of it.

“Wouldn’t it be better to have more people use public transport instead of buying new cars?” he asked.

“It is important we take a decision’s total impact on the climate into account – there is no second planet,” he said.

Saqhib Ali’s other top priorities, if elected, are to protect and improve local health services, renew Bedford borough, a zero tolerance of anti-social behaviour and a “quality” education for all.