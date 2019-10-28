Labour select their Parliamentary candidate for North East Bedfordshire

A renowned campaigner for disabled people’s rights has been selected as Labour candidate for North East Bedfordshire at the next general election.

Julian Vaughan stood for election in the seat in 2017, and almost doubled the party's share of the vote.

And he has been chosen to contest it again - this time without having to face incumbent Conservative MP Alistair Burt who has said he will stand down.

Mr Vaughan, who lives in Langford and is a train driver, co-founded the Bedfordshire Rail Access Network and the Biggleswade Rail Users Group.

He said: “I’m proud to be re-elected as the Labour Candidate for North East Bedfordshire.

"The current government is failing people in Bedfordshire and across the country, has created a deeply divided and unequal society and is ripping apart the social fabric of the UK.

“I will work across political divides for the benefit of the community and to ensure that North East Bedfordshire has the infrastructure it so desperately needs. I recognise the urgency in dealing with the looming climate emergency and I will prioritise the needs of the most vulnerable in our community and make sure that all constituents are treated with dignity and respect."