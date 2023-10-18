Important information ahead of tomorrow's by-election - including change of polling station for some voters

A voter placing a ballot paper in the ballot box. PIC Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Voters are being warned of a change to two polling stations ahead of tomorrow’s Mid Bedfordshire by-election.

If your polling card states you are in the Sheff2 Polling District, instead of voting as you usually do at the Shefford Community Hall in the High Street, you will need to go the Shefford Town Memorial Association on Hitchin Road.

If your polling card states you are in the Sheff4 on your Polling District and usually vote at Shefford Town Memorial Association, you will need to go to the Shefford Community Hall.

For anyone who may find it difficult to get to these alternative polling stations, please go to your usual polling station where a shuttle vehicle will be available to take you and bring you back to your usual polling station once you have voted at the alternative venue.

These changes only apply for the by-election on 19 October and will return to your usual location in future. We apologise for any inconvenience and will do everything we can to make sure you can still vote in tomorrow’s by-election.

Finding your polling station

Your polling station is as indicated on your polling card, but you can also check its location by going to wheredoivote.co.uk. Polling stations open at 7am tomorrow (Thursday) and close at 10pm.

Mid Bedfordshire Constituency

If you haven’t received a polling card, it is possibly because where you live falls outside of the Mid Bedfordshire Parliamentary Constituency area and therefore you do not have a vote in this By-Election. You must be registered to vote to receive a polling card. If you are within the Mid Bedfordshire boundary and you haven’t received a polling card and are registered to vote, then you can call 0300 300 8008.

Don’t forget your ID

Following a change in government legislation, Voter ID is now mandatory at polling stations. Acceptable forms of ID include a government-issued ID, such as a driving licence, passport, as well as travel passes and proof of age ID cards. A comprehensive list of acceptable forms of identification can be found on the Central Bedfordshire Council website.

Voting

You will have one vote and can choose from 13 candidates. This election uses First-past-the-post. Mark an X in the box for your preferred candidate. You can mark up to one candidate. Read the instructions at the top of your ballot paper carefully.

For more information, visit The Electoral Commission's website or ask an official at your polling station.

