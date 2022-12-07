'I have the experience to bring meaningful change to Goldington Ward' says Bedford Labour candidate

A Labour candidate for Bedford’s Goldington Ward says she has the experience to get meaningful changes made to improve the area.

Cathrine Ward has been selected by the Bedford and Kempston Labour Party to run alongside fellow candidate Shane Kelly at the local election in May 2023.

Advertisement

“I’m standing to renew our town, protect our local health services, work with residents to tackle antisocial behaviour, and ensure that we have good quality local schools for our children to attend,” she said.

Cathrine Ward

“What’s clear from speaking to residents across Goldington is that they want to be heard and rightly believe that our area needs its fair share of resources.

“I understand the importance of well-run local services, good schools, safe streets and roads being resurfaced in a timely manner.

Advertisement

“I will strive to get improvements for Goldington residents and businesses,” she said.

Cathrine said Bedford is her home and issues that affect residents also affect her and her family.

Advertisement

“I believe that having that local connection is important as it allows me to understand where residents are coming from when they raise an issue,” she said.

Cathrine points to her experience as a parish councillor and as a trade union official to show why she is the right candidate for Goldington.

Advertisement

“I have represented workers in our NHS in several cases, ensuring that their rights are maintained,” she said.

“By voting for me residents are voting for someone who can ensure their priorities are the council’s priorities.”

Advertisement

Cathrine said residents want a renewal of the town in a way that works for and not against their needs.

“Goldington residents don’t ask for much, but what they need and deserve are reliable local services and a council that will maintain standards in the area.”

Advertisement

“As your councillor I will work with residents and services to address these issues.

“We cannot accept mediocre service, we can, and we will, do better,” she said.

Advertisement