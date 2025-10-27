House of Lords warns Tempsford New Town could reshape Bedford's future

Tempsford New Towns Report

A House of Lords report has highlighted the Tempsford area, on Bedford borough’s south-eastern edge, as a leading candidate for one of the Government’s next generation of new towns, a move that could have major implications for housing, transport and infrastructure across Bedford and the wider Oxford–Cambridge corridor.

The Built Environment Committee’s report, New Towns: Laying the Foundations (published 25 October 2025), states that 18 of the proposed new towns put forward to ministers are located along the Oxford–Cambridge railway line. It identifies Tempsford as “one of the front-runners for designation as a new town” and notes that “the railway station and works at Tempsford alone could cost between £5.7 billion and £6.8 billion.”

Peers say it seems likely that many of the new settlements “will be built in the south east, in particular in the Oxford–Cambridge Arc, to support the technology and R&D sectors around our major universities.”

That places Bedford close to the centre of a national growth corridor linking Oxford, Milton Keynes, Bedford and Cambridge. The committee warns that concentrating so many developments in already prosperous areas could “increase economic inequalities between the regions, and between city and countryside.”

The Lords insist that all new towns must follow an “infrastructure-first” model in which “transport, utilities, and social infrastructure such as schools, health facilities, shops and community spaces need to be in place from the very start.”

They also urge the Government to involve communities “early and meaningfully” to build trust before any sites are confirmed.

The report recommends that development corporations should be the “default delivery vehicle” for new towns, but that local authorities must have seats on their governing boards.

It further supports removing “hope value” from compulsory-purchase valuations, warning that including it “would pose a clear risk to the financial viability of new towns.”

The committee also references the forthcoming English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill (2025), which proposes transferring strategic planning powers to combined county authorities and elected mayors. That could influence how large-scale developments near Bedford are approved and overseen in future.

The Lords note that the Government and the New Towns Taskforce released their own reports on 28 September 2025, just hours before this inquiry went to press.

“The Government must craft a clear and compelling vision for the programme as a matter of urgency, and take all possible steps to engage communities before sites are announced,” the committee concludes.

For Bedford borough, the findings mean that plans for a possible new town at Tempsford, and the wider Oxford–Cambridge Arc strategy, could shape the borough’s growth for decades, bringing opportunities for investment but also renewed debate about local control and the pace of change.