Here's how you can help improve rural walking and cycling routes in Central Bedfordshire

Now is your chance to share ideas about how walking and cycling routes could be improved in Central Bedfordshire.

Central Beds Council is asking for ideas on how it could be made easier – and safer – to “walk, wheel and cycle” along rural roads, paths and walkways.

People, businesses and local groups are invited to help create long-term plans, known as Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans (LCWIPs), for walking and cycling routes.

The council has already asked for feedback on five areas: Ampthill and Flitwick, Biggleswade, Potton, and Sandy, Arlesey, Fairfield, Henlow, and Stotfold, Dunstable and Houghton Regis, and Leighton-Linslade

How can rural walking and cycling routes be improved? Images: Central Bedfordshire Council.

Now it wants to hear about the rest of Central Bedfordshire’s towns, villages, and countryside.

According to the council, input at this stage will help shape a draft LCWIP for rural areas that will then go for formal consultation next year. You can provide feedback from now until September 23.

Cllr Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience, said: “We want everyone to have a say, whether you walk, cycle, or use a wheelchair or pushchair – however you get around, your voice matters.

“Central Bedfordshire is blessed with a lot of beautiful countryside surrounding many small towns, villages and hamlets. This latest LCWIP is about ensuring people in our rural areas are connected to other places and have the option or walking, cycling or wheeling to where they need to go. Your input helps us plan where new paths and routes will make the most difference, and we know local knowledge is key to making the best decisions.

“Please get involved and encourage friends and neighbours to join in. It’s easy to make comments, use our online map to drop pins in the places that matter to you. These plans aim to make travel safer, greener and healthier for everyone.”

To discuss the survey with council officers before completing it, in-person sessions have been arranged for August 27 from 6.30pm until 8pm at Marston Community Centre. There is also a session on August 29 from 3.30pm until 5.30pm at Houghton Regis Library. Further details are available on the council’s website.

You can also visit the council’s website to have your say. The online map is hosted on the Commonplace digital engagement platform.