Have your say at Bedford local elections

Bedford goes to the polls again tomorrow (Thursday) when elections are held for the Mayor of Bedford Borough Council, borough councillors, and parish and town councillors.

Philip Simpkins, chief executive at Bedford Borough Council said: “Remember to have your say in the local elections on Thursday May 2.

"Most importantly, remember that your vote is yours alone.

“Whether you are voting at the polling station, by post or via a proxy- it is your decision and it’s illegal for anyone to influence you to vote against your will.

"Voting in elections is your chance to have your say, not somebody else’s.”

Information on the elections and links to the election timetable are available at www.bedford.gov.uk/elections2019

Anyone with any concerns about possible voter fraud should tell Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form which can be found at crimestoppers-uk.org