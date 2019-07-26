Green Party announce their Parliamentary candidate for Bedford & Kempston

Adrian Spurrell will be the Green Party’s candidate at the next general election in Bedford & Kempston.

Mr Spurrell, who lives in Kempston, recently stood in the mayoral election where he came fourth - the best-ever result for the Greens in a Bedford mayoral race.

He said: “Our country faces many challenges: the ongoing breakdown in our climate, escalating species loss, growing social injustice and of course Brexit.

“I am passionate about the need for greater central government action to make it easier for each of us to make positive well informed choices that allow our planet to recover and our society to thrive.

“There are so many studies and bodies of research that show us what could be done to make this change happen. But without political will all of those ideas are worth nothing.”