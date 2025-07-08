Some big changes could soon be on the way for new families 🤱

The Government has launched what it describes as a first-of-its-kind review of parental leave policies for families having new babies

Ministers say they want to build a system that works better for modern families, and helps boost the economy

Campaigners are welcoming the review as an opportunity for ambitious change

Parents are being invited to share their views with the Government

Millions of families may soon benefit from a better start for their babies, with a national shake-up of maternity and paternity leave now on the cards.

Last week, the Government launched a full review of parental leave and pay - including maternity, paternity, and shared parental leave. Ministers say the review aims to modernise statutory leave policies, to both support today’s families and grow the economy.

Currently, if you are employed and pregnant, you’re eligible for 52 weeks of maternity leave – about one year. For the first six weeks, you’ll be paid 90% of your average weekly earnings, which will drop to about £187.18 per week for most families for the next 33 weeks. Paternity leave offers parents up to two weeks off work starting from the birth of their partner’s child, during which they’re also eligible for £187.18 in statutory pay.

While there is some flexibility, such as individual company policies or the option to take shared parental leave, family campaigners have long been pushing for change.

But will this new review bring it, and what could actually change for working families? Here’s what we know so far:

The Government says currently, one in three dads don’t take paternity leave | (File photo: Monkey Business/Adobe Stock)

What changes to parental leave are being explored?

We don’t yet know exactly what will come of the review, which will involve collecting the views of parents, employers and experts across the country. These will be used to create a ‘roadmap’ of possible reforms, with the BBC reporting the whole process is expected to take around 18 months.

But the Government has highlighted several of its possible areas of focus via a press release. The review will look “at the whole system”, it said, from maternity and paternity leave to shared parental leave, “to see how it can work better for parents and employers”.

“Right now, the system is complicated and doesn’t always give families the support they need. One in three dads don’t take paternity leave because they can’t afford to, and take-up of shared parental leave remains very low.” They added that while new mothers often needed rest and recovery, both parents needed space to bond with their baby and adjust to a new way of life.

On its call for evidence page, the Government listed its other objectives for the parental leave and pay system as supporting the physical and mental health of both during pregnancy and postpartum; economic growth through better labour market participation; and making sure families had the resources and time off work to give their babies the best start in life.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said too many families struggled to balance their home and work lives during their child’s early years. “Supporting working parents isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s vital for our economy,” she said. “This ambitious review will leave no stone unturned as we deliver for working families.”

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall added that every parent should have the chance to spend time with their children “during those precious early years”. “This review delivers on our Plan for Change to support families and give children the best start in life,” she continued. “By listening to parents and employers across the country, we’ll build a system that works for today’s working families.”

What have parental rights campaigners said so far?

Campaigners have long been calling for change, and the Government said it has listened. Included in its press release were statements from a number of prominent groups, who were generally supportive of the move.

Working Families chief executive Jane van Zyl said she was pleased to see the Government take “this important step forward”. “Backing up the Government’s findings, our own research shows the current system is falling short, with one in five fathers having no access to parental leave at all, and many others unable to take what they’re entitled to due to financial pressures… This review is a vital opportunity to build a parental leave system that supports the needs of families today.”

George Gabriel, co-founder of The Dad Shift, said the review was “the best chance in a generation to improve the system”, and make sure it works for working families. “When the last Labour government introduced paternity leave it was ground-breaking. But that offer, unchanged since, is now the least generous in Europe.

“Our broken parental leave has been overlooked for years, and finally sorting it out would be good not only for parents and children but for businesses too,” he added. “The tens of thousands of mums, dads and future parents that make up our campaign are delighted the Government is delivering its promised review, and ambitious for the change to come.”

Pregnant then Screwed chief executive Rachel Grocott said it was time for the voices of parents and carers to be heard. “After six weeks mothers are forced to survive maternity leave on 44% less than the National Minimum Wage, and dads are forced to suck up the same benefits for their two weeks.

“Yet we know improving parental leave helps children get the best start in life, as well as being better for parents’ heath and equality at home, and closing gender pay and participation gaps in the workplace too,” she continued. “Investing in parental leave will pay back above and beyond, to the bottom line and to society. It really is a no-brainer.”

If you’re a parent or employer, you can have your say and share your experience by completing the online survey here. The Government’s call for evidence is open now, and you can submit your response any time until August 25.