Good mews for business’s cattery plan from Bedford planners

Residents have been barking up the wrong tree with their objections to a village boarding kennels’ plan to add a six unit cattery to the business.

Sunrise Boarding Kennels, in Great North Road, Chawston, has been so successful that it had applied to add a cattery unit for its customers who want to board their cats and dogs in the same place.

Generic cat pic

Nearby residents raised howls of anguish at the proposals. They said that when local pooches started to synchronise their barks, the noise of 50 dogs at was a “huge amount of noise.”

They also claimed that drivers visiting the site were breaking the private road’s 5mph speed limit and would ‘impact on the maintenance of the road.’

“The users of the boarding kennels tend to be inconsiderate and are a nuisance with unnecessary speeding,” said one objector. There was also an objection to “another unsightly building”.

But Cllr Anita Gerard, who chairs Bedford Borough Council’s Planning Committee, told the meeting on Monday that she had visited the site. “It is not sufficiently awful to be grounds for refusal.”

And Cllr David Fletcher told the committee that he thought the applicant, John Holdaway, had been conscious of his duties to his neighbours.

The committee approved the plan for a new cattery building and to change the official use of site from boarding kennels to a mixed use boarding kennels

and cattery.