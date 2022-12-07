Goldington Ward Labour candidate vows to 'stand up for residents from day one' if elected

A Labour candidate for Bedford’s Goldington Ward said his experience as a local MP’s senior caseworker will ensure that if elected he’ll be able to stand up for residents from day one.

Shane Kelly has been chosen by the Bedford and Kempston Labour Party to run alongside fellow candidate Cathrine Ward at the local election in May 2023.

Shane said he knows the challenges that the Goldington community faces.

“I grew up in Goldington, just off of Needwood Road where my family still live, and I have lived in Bedford Borough almost all my life,” he said.

“Having a local councillor that knows the issues in our area and can relate to residents is so important.

“I believe I can be that councillor,” he said.

“I know the challenges our local community faces, but our area has been neglected by Bedford Borough Council for too long, and I’m standing to change that.

“Local residents know the issues Goldington experiences, with drug dealing, antisocial behaviour, poor housing conditions, speeding, a lack of maintenance of our roads and paths, and a lack of youth services for our children.

“The patch of grass by our house was like Wembley growing up, but young people in Goldington are left with less services today than I had back then.

“That has to change, I care about Goldington, it’s time our council cares too,” he said.

Shane said that in his role as a senior caseworker for Mohammad Yasin MP he has already assisted residents across Goldington with issues such as housing, council tax, anti-social behaviour, and business support.

“Residents don’t want platitudes about what somebody will do, they want someone with a record of getting things done,” he said.

“Having worked with our MP to assist residents across Goldington with their issues I have proven that I can deliver even before being elected as a councillor.

“But as a councillor I will be able to work to ensure that Goldington gets its fair share from Bedford Borough Council.

“I believe that my experience will ensure that I can stand up for Goldington residents as a councillor from day one,” he said.

Goldington residents can contact Shane by calling 07947531286 or by emailing [email protected]