General Election: People want change says Green Party candidate for Mid Bedfordshire

Cade Sibley. Image supplied by candidate

The Green Party candidate for Mid Bedfordshire says recent local election results have shown that there is a growing number of people who want change in their politics.

Cade Sibley said people “have lost faith in the main parties to do what is necessary for climate and country.”

He added: “I am standing as a voice for those people.”

Mr Sibley also stood in last year’s by-election. He said: “I have learnt that there is a rich variety of people and communities across Mid Beds that are all calling for an MP that will be present and accessible to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Politics is a full time commitment to my community, which unfortunately is something that many MPs in recent times seem to have forgotten.

“The by-election allowed me to meet and speak to many people with whom I may not have spoken otherwise.

“I believe the main takeaway is that I want to follow this path as far as it goes to help the people who make Mid Bedfordshire the place that it is.”

He added that between the elections he has “strengthened” his core message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Britain drastically needs to take action to create a better future,” he said.

“Whether that be down to issues with the climate, the cost of living, or the state of politics, we need change.

“[If elected] I plan to do everything I can within the next five years to do the best for my community.

“On a national level, every party, whether they admit it or not, understands that Labour is going to win the majority in this election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Based on that knowledge, the Greens are aiming to elect four MPs to make sure that there is still a progressive voice from the left in parliament that Labour seems to have abandoned.

“The nation needs more Green MPs.

“If you have to look around at how much our world is changing, it’s clear how necessary a strong voice with a clear plan for the future is right now.

“In Mid Beds specifically, we’re fortunate enough to be blessed with an abundance of nature.

“But you only need to ask a local farmer the effect that the past few years of weather has had on their crops to understand why it’s now more necessary than ever to vote Green”, he said.

The other candidates to be Mid Beds’ next MP are:

Richard Brunning – SDPDave Holland – Reform UKGareth Mackey – IndependentMaahwish Mirza – LabourStuart Roberts – Lib DemBlake Stephenson – Conservative