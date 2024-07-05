General Election 2024: Conservative Richard Fuller elected in North Bedfordshire
He was previously elected as the MP for the old North East Bedfordshire with a 24,283 majority in 2019.
Mr Fulller said: “I said in my campaign that it was important in difficult times that North Bedfordshire had a strong local voice in parliament.
“And I commit myself today to continue be that strong voice on behalf of all the residents of North Bedfordshire regardless of who they voted for.
“Today’s national election has sent a strong message, as a Democrat I wish Sir Keir Starmer all the best as he forms that government to tackle the major issues of this country.
“For the Conservative Party the public had sent a strong message and it is important as a party that we reflect on that thoroughly.
“And we regroup, rebuild and begin to provide the effective opposition that’s required in a democracy.”
Pippa Clayton (Reform) Votes 8,433
Philippa Fleming (Green) Votes 3,027
Richard Fuller (Conservative) Votes 19,981 – Elected
Uday Nagaraju (Labour) Votes 14,567
Joanna Szaub-Newton (Liberal Democrat) Votes 5,553
The turnout was 65.68 per cent (51,785). Last time it was 71.7 per cent.