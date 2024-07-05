General Election 2024: Conservative Richard Fuller elected in North Bedfordshire

Richard Fuller MP Photo: LDRS

Richard Fuller (Conservative) has been re-elected – as North Bedfordshire's MP in an forgettable night for the Conservative Party.

He was previously elected as the MP for the old North East Bedfordshire with a 24,283 majority in 2019.

Mr Fulller said: “I said in my campaign that it was important in difficult times that North Bedfordshire had a strong local voice in parliament.

“And I commit myself today to continue be that strong voice on behalf of all the residents of North Bedfordshire regardless of who they voted for.

“Today’s national election has sent a strong message, as a Democrat I wish Sir Keir Starmer all the best as he forms that government to tackle the major issues of this country.

“For the Conservative Party the public had sent a strong message and it is important as a party that we reflect on that thoroughly.

“And we regroup, rebuild and begin to provide the effective opposition that’s required in a democracy.”

Pippa Clayton (Reform) Votes 8,433

Philippa Fleming (Green) Votes 3,027

Richard Fuller (Conservative) Votes 19,981 – Elected

Uday Nagaraju (Labour) Votes 14,567

Joanna Szaub-Newton (Liberal Democrat) Votes 5,553