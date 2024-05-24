Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday (May 22) the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak called a general election.

This will be held on July 4, and the country will know who will be the next Prime Minister in the early hours of July 5.

The announcement was a “surprise” so the scramble is on for the political parties to select their candidates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And if they are small parties (or independents) there is the added pressure of finding the funding to run a campaign.

File photo of a person putting a vote into a ballot box

Here’s what we know so far about the candidates that have been announced for the constituencies covering the Bedford area:

Bedford

Mohammad Yasin – Labour: Mohammad Yasin will be standing again as Labour’s candidate having been the Member of Parliament for Bedford and Kempston since 2017. He won by 0.3 percentage points in 2019.

Henry Vann – Lib Dem: Henry Vann is a local teacher and has been a councillor for Bedford’s De Parys Ward since 2011. He is group leader of Bedford Borough Liberal Democrats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maggie Moriondo – Reform UK: On X (formerly Twitter) Maggie Moriondo posted in December: “The next election will be an immigration one. We cannot keep repeating the mistakes of the past 13 years and expect our country to survive and succeed.”

Pinder Chauhan – Conservative: Pinder Chauhan is a councilllor for West Northamptonshire Council and has said she wants to “put Bedford on the map” and ensure “its voice and views are heard in parliament”.

Ben Foley – Green: Ben Foley has been a Green councillor in Bedford since 2019 (currently the Greyfriars Ward) and is convenor of the group of Green councillors on Bedford Borough Council.

Mid Bedfordshire

Maahwish Mirza – Labour: Maahwish Mirza was born and raised up in Luton and has been a councillor in the town. She has said she will be championing the greenbelt, and fighting for public services and local infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Holland – Reform UK: Dave Holland stood as a Reform UK canddiate in last year’s Mid Beds by-election. He said the role of Government to “create the opportunities that individuals need to thrive and succeed”.

Blake Stephenson – Conservative: Blake Stephenson has been a Central Bedfordshire councillor since 2023, sits on the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel, and serves on the Shillington Parish Council.

Cade Sibley – Green: Cade Sibley stood as a Green in last year’s by-election when he said it’s “more important” to give people the option to vote for someone who will represent them and that he couldn’t just “stand aside”.

Stuart Roberts – Lib Dem: Stuart Roberts is a former Deputy President of the NFU and a former Conservative councillor.

North Bedfordshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uday Nagaraju – Labour: Uday Nagaraju said he has “devoted” his life to public service and pledge to be “fully available as a committed MP”.

Joanna Szaub-Newton – Lib Dem: Joanna Szaub-Newton is a parish councillor and a scientist specialising in environmental and health diagnostics.

Richard Fuller – Conservative: Richard Fuller has been the MP for North East Bedfordshire since 2019 (59.1 per cent of the vote).