Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin will once again stand for election following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling a General Election for July 4.

And Labour's Mr Yasin, who has been the MP for Bedford and Kempston since 2017, said the election is a “vital opportunity” for the country.

In a statement following today’s announcement, he said: “It has been a privilege to be your Member of Parliament since 2017. Together we have achieved extraordinary outcomes despite the onslaught of cuts forced upon us by the Conservative Government. We have saved Bedford Hospital’s A&E and maternity units, we have fought and won acknowledgment that Bedford needs an inpatient mental health facility and now have the funding and a location for the facility, and we have secured additional funding for our Police force. All of these were election commitments I made and together we have delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But this General Election brings a vital opportunity to go so much further. We have seen the cost of living crisis spiral out of control under this Conservative Government with Rishi Sunak having no answers. There is a better alternative than this slow, inactive, scandal ridden Government that decides policy based on what they think is popular and not on what the country needs.”

Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin. Picture: Richard Townshend

His plans for the future include securing Universal Studios’ investment and scrapping business rates, boosting the local economy; beginning construction work on Bedford’s mental health beds facility; cutting energy bills; recruiting 13,000 more police officers and PCSOs; and delivering “timely GP and dentist appointments”.

He added: “I will ensure that Bedfordshire Police get its fair share of these new officers and I have already secured a commitment that a Labour Government will fix Bedfordshire Police’s unfair funding formula, meaning there will be more police on our streets.

“We will bring GPs into our NHS allowing them to focus more on patients and less on paperwork. We will also reform the dental contract to ensure that NHS patients are no longer at the back of the queue, and we will undertake the one of the largest NHS workforce expansions in history. It’s time to get serious about healthcare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this election there is a clear choice. You can vote for Rishi Sunak’s parachuted candidate from Northampton that will only move to Bedford if they win. We’ve seen from Nadine Dorries and Mid Bedfordshire what happens when an MP doesn’t live in the area they are representing.

“Or you can vote for me as your Labour candidate, someone who lives in Bedford and has done for over 30 years. Someone who uses the same services you do, who knows the value of the community spirit we Bedfordians hold so dear, and who has worked with you and fought on your behalf. The choice is clear and with there only being 145 votes between Labour and the Conservatives in Bedford and Kempston every vote for Labour counts.

"A vote for any party other than Labour is a vote to keep Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives in Government.