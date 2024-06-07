Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour’s candidate to be North Bedfordshire’s MP said being accessible would be a key part of his service to constituents.

Uday Nagaraju said that since he was selected in May, he has been out meeting voters across the area.

“I’ve been out door knocking and meeting people on the streets, that’s the kind of availability I intend to have if elected,” he said.

“The change needed across the country is also very much needed for North Bedfordshire as well.

Uday Nagaraju Photo: Labour Party

“I’ve got the qualifications and the experience to make those changes,” he said.

Nagaraju said he lives in West London but he hasn’t been able to find somewhere to live in North Bedfordshire since his selection.

“I have something near the constituency, but if I win I would be spending a few days in the constituency each week,” he said.

“Since my selection I have been to Harrold, for example, I will be going to the whole constituency as part of my campaigning.

“I’m planning to have ‘village hall’ meetings across the constituency,” he said.

Nagaraju said one priority from speaking to constituents is the lack of infrastructure across North Bedfordshire.

“There’s all this development going on, but the infrastructure is not there to match the development,” he said.

“Which translates into a lack of GP appointments, it translates into lack of activities for teens and young adults, so increasing anti-social behaviour and rural crime, there are many [problems] caused by poor infrastructure.

“The Labour Manifesto is very much linked to local issues, it should align because if you can’t deliver at a local level you can’t nationally.

“If elected I will be here to listen to residents, represent them in parliament, and work for North Bedfordshire with a Labour government,” he said.

As he is from West London Nagaraju was asked if he was selected by the local party, or was he selected centrally.

He said: “I was the only one on the shortlist so that’s how I got selected.

“However I immediately engaged with the local party, I spoke to them and answered all their questions.

“And the local party is very much working with me,” he said.

“I have prioritised public service over a lucrative career, [with my skills] I could have gone to startups and made a lot of money.

“Instead I ultimately choose public service for local communities.

“I’m well connected and equally I’ve got the qualifications and the experience to make a good MP for North Bedfordshire,” he said.