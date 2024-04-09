Funding up to £40k available as part of new culture grant scheme in Central Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grants ranging from £500 to £40k are to be made available to organisations and individuals in Central Bedfordshire as part of a Culture Grant Scheme.

The scheme is a new initiative demonstrating Central Beds Council’s commitment to nurturing artistic talent, championing grassroots arts and culture projects, and helping the cultural sector thrive.

Applications can be made between April 15 and May 24 with the scheme comprising of three funds:

> Pilot and Test Fund: To kickstart projects within targeted communities or groups to pilot and test a new idea or new way of working with partners and creative individuals in the community over a six-month period.

> Creative Development Fund: For individuals and organisations with ready-formed project ideas or plans, as well as those who have received funding from the Grow and Maintain Fund and wish to expand their projects on a larger scale.

> Grow and Maintain: Scheduled for release in December 2024, this fund will focus on economic sustainability, infrastructure, and business development within the cultural sector.

Cllr Mary Walsh, the council’s Executive Member responsible for culture, said: “Whether you're an aspiring or established creative practitioner, community organisation, or part of the existing cultural sector in Central Bedfordshire, the UKSPF Culture Grant Scheme offers an opportunity to turn inspirational ideas into reality.

“Investing in local arts and culture is so important for local communities. Economic growth, health and well-being, and the opportunity for people to reach their full potential can all be linked to it. It also helps foster a sense of pride amongst communities in their local area, with all the benefits that brings.”

To support applicants on their journey, the council will host group "Meet the Funder" events and individual one-to-one sessions online on April 26 or book an in-person on May 2 at Flitwick Library.

The scheme is part-funded by the UKSPF and Central Bedfordshire Council with. Bedfordshire Luton Community Foundation administering the fund on behalf of the council.