Find out more about plans for older people’s accommodation in Flitwick

A former leisure centre in Flitwick is set to be turned into accommodation for older people, and you can now find out more at two events.

Central Bedfordshire Council has submitted an outline planning application for the former leisure centre site in Steppingley Road to its own development management committee.

The proposals are for a mix of: a residential care home, an independent living scheme with community space and downsizer dwellings for older people both apartments and bungalows. The plan will be considered in due course.

Cllr Eugene Ghent, Executive Member for Assets and Housing Delivery, said: “We are shifting our thinking for today’s older people and for future generations to ensure that they have access to a choice of better accommodation, delivering better living standards and a better quality of life.

“There isn’t currently the supply of quality accommodation options for older people in the area and this proposal goes some way to bridging the gap.”

Cllr Carole Hegley, Executive Member for Adults, Social Care and Housing Operations, added: “It’s a key priority for us to ensure that older people can access appropriate housing and care. We’ve done similar with our award-winning independent living scheme, Priory View, in Dunstable, which has been hugely successful. The ethos of this scheme is to provide residents with the right balance of privacy and support, to live and be independent, and part of a bigger plan to make sure that have the right sort of housing available for older residents, most of whom want to live in their own homes for as long as possible.”

The drop in events will be held on

> Monday, January 21: from 4:30pm to 7:30pm at the new Flitwick Leisure Centre

> Wednesday, January 23: from 2:30pm to 5:30pm at Flitwick Library

Comments can also be emailed to manop.programme@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk or posted to MANOP (Meeting the Accommodation Needs of Older People), Priory House, Monks Walk, Chicksands, Shefford, SG17 5TQ.

For more information and to sign up for regular news and updates, visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/steppingley-road